Hurdles Winner Could Go Close On The Flat

I have a selection from the left-field for the 4.30pm at Nottingham when I am hoping for a big run from the Anthony Honeyball trained Coquelicot who has a race on the Flat for the first time in the mile and three-quarter novice at 4.30pm.

I will freely admit that I am taking a huge risk on her fitness as her last start saw her come home second in a handicap hurdle at Hereford back in February, but if she is fit, I honestly feel she could win this.

In her National Hunt career she has won three bumpers and a handicap hurdle and hit a top three spot in all but two of her 12 career starts, and at these weights she could even be a good thing – though the market may give us a better guide to just how race fit she really is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coquelicot 4.30pm Nottingham 10/1 Bet365