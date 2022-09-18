Where There’s A Will There’s A Way

Both my suggestion today race on the polytrack at Lingfield, starting with the opener at 1.00pm when I will be having a little each-way on outsider Chief’s Will who I am hoping can surprise them all. The combination of trainer Archie Watson and jockey Hollie Doyle won this last season with Miquelon and will know the sort needed, and although the three-year-old was only eighth at Leicester last time out, that was a better contest and his first start following a gelding operation.

Expected to improve for that as is often the case, he looks a big price to me in the circumstances and looks to have a better chance than his odds suggest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chief’s Will 1.00pm Lingfield 16/1 all bookmakers