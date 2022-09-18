Crisford Horse Has The Honour

The training combination of Simon and Ed Crisford have had a wonderful season so far, and I am wondering if they can add to their current tally with the lightly raced Field Of Honour in the 1.35pm.

The son of Invincible Spirit showed very little on his first three starts but connections changed tactics at Brighton where they let him bowl along at the front to come home a couple of lengths clear, and now he knows what is wanted of him, I see no reason why he cannot go close to following up off just 5lb higher today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Field Of Honour 1.35pm Lingfield 11/2 most bookmakers