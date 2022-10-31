Who Knows Better – Me Or The Bookies?

Chepstow put on an exceptionally competitive card this afternoon with the maiden hurdle having to be divided – and keeping 16 runners per division. If you are getting involved in either heat do look for a bookie who is paying at least four places – and ignore the charlatans only offering three because “it isn’t a handicap” – shame on you.

Personally, I won’t be touching either, but I will consider a tiny each way bet on He Knows Better in the bumper that closes the card. Make no mistake this is as competitive as any other race, but word reaches me on the grapevine that the think quite a bit of the son of Jet Away who is related to some decent sorts, and he could well hit the frame first time out at what used to be called a working man’s price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way He Knows Better 4.25pm Chepstow 17/2 William Hill and Bet Victor