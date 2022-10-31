Yo Ho Ahoy

It really is the back end of the Flat season on turf, and working out who is being given a run to prove they still exist to their long-suffering owners and who is put to win a race is an art in itself.

You can’t imagine William Haggas feeling he needs to prove anything to Cheveley Park Stud after the season he has had, and one look at the breeding of Star Ahoy suggests he was always going to be an end of season sort – and that the cut in the ground expected here will not be of any concern.

A son of multiple Group One winner Sea The Stars out of a Pivotal mare who won the Nell Gwynn Stakes at Newmarket, he looks the part on paper to me and although he has 11 promising looking rivals to get the better of, I would not be in the slightest bit surprised if he were up to a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Star Ahoy 1.16pm Nottingham 4/1 Bet365 and 888sport.com