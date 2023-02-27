Widdow May Make My Day

I was close to Wincanton yesterday to visit Paul Nicholls so it seems just my luck that they are racing there two days later, but that won’t stop me suggesting a bet there in the shape of The Widdow Maker, who takes a drop in class and a rise in trip for trainer Joe Tizzard.

The nine-year-old was in the process of running a huge race before falling two out in a decent race at Sandown at the beginning of the month, and if he is none the worse for that tumble, ought to find this company more to his liking off 2lb lower in the handicap, and on his second start following wind-surgey.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Widdow Maker 3.45pm Wincanton 5/1 Bet365