King Horse Looks Good At Plumpton

Down South at Plumpton trainer Alan King will be hoping for a winning run from Chandlers Bay in the opener at 1.30pm after two very promising runs to date. The four-year-old started off at Wetherby when he was backed off the boards before falling at the last when looking booked for second place, and he followed that with a second at Ffos Las despite pulling too hard for his own good.

He may well do better over a half a mile further in time, but his connections seems to have found him a winnable contest here where he gets 5lb or more from his older rivals, and if he can keep better tabs on the early leaders today he could well get off the mark at the third attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chandlers Bay 1.30pm Plumpton 11/4 Bet365