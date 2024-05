Two late in the day suggestions this Tuesday, starting at Redcar in the 4.35 where Shifter should go well after the daughter of Muhaarar bolted clear of her rivals last time out to score by three lengths at Ayr in the middle of the month.

She has been put up 7lb by the handicapper for that win but her stable remain in excellent form and she may be able to double up if she remains at the same level.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shifter 4.35pm Redcar 6/4 Bet365