Laser Looks Set To Shine

I will be at Lingfield this evening looking to snuffle up the best price about Laser Focus in the lucky last at 8.40pm. The faster the ground the better for the son of Sea The Stars who carries a 5lb penalty this evening after hacking up by five lengths at Windsor on the 20th of the month.

It seems highly likely the handicapper will take a dimmer view of his win than the penalty he suffers tonight, and connections are understandably looking to strike before his new mark is officially announced and implemented.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Laser Focus 8.40pm Lingfield 2/1 most bookmakers