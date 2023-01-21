Williams Gelding Gets His Conditions At Ffos Las

A second each way option at Ffos Las to round things off this Monday and I do like the look of the Venetia Williams trained Eceparti, who appears to have conditions in his favour. Fior reasons beyond me the stable’s horses seem to come alive when the going gets more testing, and the nine-year-old ran better than I expected when a 16 length third at Fontwell over a woefully inadequate two and a half miles. I am hoping that puts him spot-on for this afternoon’s assignment, though I am wary that his win record of three from fifteen over fences, and none since November 2019 is a concern.

That said, he runs off just 106 this afternoon and has won or placed off marks as high as 125 and with the going on his side he could hit the places at a sensible if not exceptional price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eceparti 4.00pm Ffos Last 13/2 William Hill