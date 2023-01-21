Fry Mare Could Prove Too Hot To Handle

Not much of a weekend with every single jumps card in the UK falling by the wayside on Saturday with last minute inspections leaving me with zero time to look at some pretty poor all-weather cards – perhaps that was a blessing in disguise? Ffos Las seem pretty confident of getting the go ahead this afternoon, and although the ground is expected to be very testing, they seem the sensible place to start.

Whitehotchillifili isn’t the easiest to win with (hence an each way bet with any luck today), but she was declared to run in a far better race at an abandoned meeting on Saturday, and may do better back in handicap company in the 3.30pm. She runs off a mark of 126 here and has won and placed off higher on heavy ground, which may well be a useful attribute here. The trip looks ideal and Ben Bromley claims 7lb off her back, suggesting that with a clear run she should get involved in the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Whitehotchillifili 3.30pm Ffos Las 15/2 William Hill