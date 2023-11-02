Winner Thyme At Wetherby

Plenty of top-class staying hurdlers were entered here at the early stage in the hunt for the £28,000 winners’ prize, headed according to the betting by the classy Thyme Hill. Looking back though the stats to 1997 (26 runnings) as is my guilty sin, I note that: all the winners were priced at 12/1 or shorter, all came from the top four in the market (at the off), all who had a rating were rated higher than 135, and 25 had raced twice or less this season, with 20 making their seasonal debut (no big shock there).

Add those together and we lose a solitary horse in Ambitious Fellow leaving us with five to pick from and it may all boil down to race fitness on the day. Dashed Drasher is an old favourite but he is yet to win over three miles though his second to Sire Du Berlais in the 2023 Stayers’ Hurdle certainly reads well and he did win first time out last season. He can go well but Thyme Hill has won on his return in four of the last five seasons suggesting he may have the edge. His stable are in good form and there is no issue with the three miles having won over this distance four times and even at 2/1 he will do for me today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thyme Hill 2.25pm Wetherby 15/8 William Hill