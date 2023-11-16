Wishing For Some Gin

How can I resist a race sponsored by a gin produced (Slingsby gin) as a big fan myself, and with 11 runners at least we have something to get our teeth into. Haafapiece may prove popular after his C&D second earlier in the month on his first start since March, and although his last success was in January 2022, it was off a mark 11lb higher than he suffers here, suggesting he has a pretty decent chance.

That said, he won’t be improving at the age of 10, and I will take an each way chance on old favourite Molly Ollys Wishes instead. She is no spring chicken either at the age of nine, but interestingly she has a two out of two record here with wins over two miles in October 2021 and October 2022 – so this is her time of year (ish). She returned for the new season at Chepstow on heavy ground when a frankly disappointing eighth and beaten 22 lengths, but that was a better race and she runs off 3lb lower now.

She does need to bounce back to form in first time cheekpieces to get involved here, but she has won in Listed class and is potentially well-handicapped off this mark IF she can recapture her better efforts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Molly Ollys Wishes 1.19pm Wetherby 5/1 most bookmakers