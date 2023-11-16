Regal Can Be Crowned King

On to the all-weather in Surrey now for a mile and a quarter Listed race won by Mister Cut for George Boughey last season, the third winning favourite in a row. Regal Reality heads the market at the time of writing for Sir Michael Stoute after he came home second in the Group Two Joel Stakes at Newmarket in late September when running on late over the mile, and as he won a better race over this trip at Sandown back in 2019, we know he has the ability needed.

Blue Trail is an obvious danger if he is ready to roll having been off the track since finishing ninth at Newmarket back in April, but he has been off for a reason which is enough to put me off, and each way players may do better with Forest Of Dean, the only C&D winner in the field and representing the stable who won this in 2019 and 2020.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Regal Reality 2.36pm Lingfield 9/4 all bookmakers