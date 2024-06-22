Written In The Stars

Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.
June 22, 2024
Sean Trivass

Putting all your eggs in one basket isn’t the best idea but I would not be that surprised if jockey William Buick has a profitable afternoon, and I will also be backing River Of Stars in the Fillies’ Listed race at 3.00pm.

Ralph Beckett is having a great season so far and the daughter of Sea The Stars looks all set to win for the fourth time this afternoon.

Third on her return at York in the Group Three Bronte Cup over a mile and three-quarters, she pulled too hard on her seasonal debut to have any chance of winning, but should be able to settle better here with that run under her belt. Officially rated at least 9lb better than all of her rivals and dropped in class this afternoon, a clear run off a fast pace could be all she needs to come home at the head of affairs.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win River Of Stars 3.00pm Pontefract Evens William Hill

