BREAK , A HEARTWARMING UK THRILLER FILMED IN SHEFFIELD’S CRUCIBLE THEATRE, LONDON AND BEIJING STARRING RUTGER HAUER IN HIS LAST SCREEN ROLE﻿

B R E A K

BREAK Films and Scanner-Rhodes Productions are proud to announce the forthcoming release of their British independent thriller BREAK, starring Sam Gittins, David Yip, BAFTA winner Adam Deacon and the late Hollywood legend Rutger Hauer in his final screen role. Dean Fisher is producing alongside actress/producer Terri Dwyer and the writer/director is Michael Elkin.

Filmed in Sheffield’s world famous Crucible Theatre, London and Beijing, this life affirming rags-to-riches story follows the troubled but talented Spencer Pryde (Sam Gittins) a gifted, inner-city kid, wasting his life on petty crime and violence, until a chance encounter with Chinese stranger and former ‘eight ball’ pool champion, Vince Qiang (David Yip) and tough guy club owner Ray (Rutger Hauer) presents him with the opportunity to turn his life around.

When tragedy strikes, Spencer finally breaks away from his so-called friends and all the negative influences of his life – which include the UK’s current issues with drugs, violence and knife crime – but with Qiang’s guidance Spencer makes a bid for a prestigious snooker tournament held in Beijing…but can he overcome his demons and use the talents he was blessed with?

“Break was ten years in the making,” explains writer and director Michael Elkin, “it was a struggle, but I am proud to say we got there in the end. I am a working class guy from a South London estate but I have always believed that everyone has a talent for something, and if the film’s positive message can inspire even a small percentage of kids to turn away from knife crime and use their god-given talents, I will be a happy man”

BREAK also stars Jamie Foreman and Luke Mably in key roles, and features appearances by British snooker star Jack Lisowski, Chinese sensation Liang Wenbo and World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty. The film was made with the support of World Snooker and Matchroom.

BREAK’s UK theatrical release is set to coincide with Sheffield’s 2020 World Snooker Championship (18 April- 4 May), and there will be a private gala screening in Sheffield on Monday 20th April. The World Premiere will take place at the Prince Charles cinema Leicester Square on 22nd April, followed by a nationwide release.

*BREAK marks Scanner-Rhodes’ tenth feature film in this, its 20th anniversary year*