Cheltenham Festival Wednesday Tips: Dame De Compagnie the Coral Cup choice

The lightly-raced Dame De Compagnie strikes me as the type who is ahead of her mark, so at 15/2 makes plenty of appeal the 2m 5f Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on day two of the Cheltenham Festival this Wednesday (2.50).

This Nicky Henderson trained six-year-old showed real battling qualities to land a Listed mares’ contest over 2m 4f here back in April 2018.

Dame De Compagnie was then on the sidelines for 577 and after being backed in was backed in from 16/1 to 6/1 and shaped really well in defeat when fifth of 14 to Harmabe in the ultra-competitive Grade 3 Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at this venue in November.

She raced on the heels of the leaders until getting outpaced three from home and losing her place at a crucial stage.

Dame De Compagnie then rallied strongly and stayed on up the run-in to be beaten just under six lengths. It was a highly promising comeback and one which suggested she was potentially ahead of her mark of 132.

She duly proved that to be the case when easily landing a comeptitive class 3 contenst over 2m 4f here.

Dame De Compagnie made stealty headway from mid-division three from home to challenge at the last and the asserted on the run-in to beat Indefatiganble by 4 1/2 lengths.

She won with tons to spare and the runner-up has since landed a Listed contest at Warwick by six lengths.

That gives the form a soliud looks and makes an 8lb rise in the weights look more than fair. As she is a Listed winner, a revised rating of 140 could still seriously underestimate Dame De Compagnie’s ability.

Her proven form at the track is a big plus and Dame De Compganie handles soft ground and is once again partnered by Barry Geraghty who has won three times and been placed once on her in six starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dame De Compagnie (15/2 Labdrokes – paying 6 places)