Builders Skip-Uzzi-Ing work for WATERSPORTS

When the hot weather comes there is always someone with a PLAN to enjoy themselves first we had JACUZZI wheelie bins and now builders turning a SKIP into a POOL to relax after a hard days graft.

The LADS on a site in LONDON really know how to enjoy themselves utilizing a scruffy old RUBBISH SKIP to have a splash around and cool off.

Gaffer Tommy told DAILY SPORT “The lads just need to cool off, but they’d have really loved it with a couple of your DAILY SPORT girls in there too.”

