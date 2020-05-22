Builders Skip-Uzzi-Ing work for WATERSPORTS

By
Webby
-
0
63

When the hot weather comes there is always someone with a PLAN to enjoy themselves first we had JACUZZI wheelie bins and now builders turning a SKIP into a POOL to relax after a hard days graft.

The LADS on a site in LONDON really know how to enjoy themselves utilizing a scruffy old RUBBISH SKIP to have a splash around and cool off.

Gaffer Tommy told DAILY SPORT “The lads just need to cool off, but they’d have really loved it with a couple of your DAILY SPORT girls in there too.”

Sport readers if you have any funny SKIP stories send them in [email protected] the funniest will WIN a Daily Sport hoodie and baseball cap.

