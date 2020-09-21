Could ARMED shopping become the NEW NORMAL?

With yet another BLOODY lockdown imminent from our inept GOVERNMENT could we see supermarket shelves bare once again? With ARMED shoppers taking to stores to get everything they can…….

There have been such reports in the US in early April as LOCKDOWN gripped America and groups of ARMED shoppers took to stores to get their hands on everything they could to stock pile supplies for the END OF THE WORLD which leaders and WHO [World Health Organization] had us believe we were all heading for if we didn’t stay indoors for weeks on end.

Today we live in CARZY times more than ever before and it seems even with DEATHS at a 5 year LOW and taking into account deaths from the PANDEMIC and all other deaths in the UK, we are about to be told off like NAUGHTY school children once again and be GROUNDED by the idiots in Whitehall.