Harvest Day makes plenty of appeal at 11/1

Harvest Day is on a handy mark at present and looks decent value at 11/1 in the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (8.10).

This Mick Easterby trained five-year-old has a good record at the venue having won once and been placed three times in seven starts over course and distance.

The success came in a class 5 at the start of last year off 68 and Harvest Day went on to score in the same grade at Thirsk in September off 71.

He went on to finish a solid second here off 74, and having started the campaign off 73 is now able to race off 69.

That gives him a big shout at the weights in the class 5 and Harvest Day caught the eye last time out when a keeping on third of 14 to Dancing Rave over 1m at Thirsk.

The return to the Tapeta surface, on which he has won twice and been paced three times in 10 starts, looks an obvious plus.

Having raced over a mile in all four of his starts this season, Harvest Day now drops back down to 7f – a trip over which he has a 28 per cent strike rate having won four times and been placed on four occasions in 14 starts.

So taking all this into account, everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Harvest Day (11/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet)