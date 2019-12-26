Crap-eze artist sh*ts on audience

Just when you thought it was safe to return to the CIRC-ARSE this hgappens……

When the Circus of Schnorrers arrived in Bavaria last week to a rapturous welcome from local dignitaries locals thought they were in for a fun filled Christmas programme but little did they know.

Local resident took his missus and kids to the opening night and got shat on from a great height by the trapeze artist. Helmut, his family and 33 other guests got sprayed in DIARRHEA after a performer got bowel trouble during their act.

Helmut told Daily Sport in an EXCLUSIVE interview “One minute we were enjoying the show the next minute we were PADDLING in SHIT.”

Owners of the circus from the Balkans were un-available for comment.

DAILY SPORT says “Next time you’re going to the circ-arse take a brolly…..”