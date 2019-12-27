Truckers Lodge looks tasty at 12s in Welsh Grand National

Truckers Lodge looks a solid each-way betting proposition at 12/1 in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow today (2.50).

Trainer Paul Nicholls immediateley nominated the 3m 6f stamina test as the target for the seven-year-old after he scored at the track last time out.

That success came on just his second start off the campaign over 3m when he showed a really willing attitudde to stay on strongly on the run-in to get the better of Johanos by 1/2 a length.

In doing so he was enhancing his execllent reod at the Welsh venue where he has now won three times and been placed once in five starts.

The form of that race is hard to weight-up , but it was just his third start over the larger obstacles and Truckers Lodge has bagged of untapped potential as a chaser.

It came off an official rating pf 140 and the gedling now makes his handicap debut over fences off 1lb lower, so the assessor may have taken a real chance with his opening mark.

Truckers Lodge finished runner-up in a Grade 2 over hurdles at Doncaster back in January off a rating of 142, so he could potentially be a handicap blot in this given his lightly-raced profile.

Testing conditions also hold no fears for Trucker Lodge and another plus is that he has the assistance of Lorcan Williams in the saddle who takes off another 3lb with his claim.

Williams has won twice and been placed once in three starts on him, so it looks a shrewd move by Nicholls to obce again give him the leg-up.

So with BetVictor paying five places, Truckers Lodge looks well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Truckers Lodge (12/1 BetVictor – BOG, paying 5 places)