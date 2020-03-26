DAILY SPORT steps up to help Sex Works during lockdown

Today Daily Sport owner Grant Miller has stepped up to the plate to assist SEX WORKERS and all self-employed adult workers with advertising at less than 1/2 price whilst the COVID-19 lockdown lasts.

The advertising deal which is initially for a 3 month period offers – 3 Months classified advertising including up to 20 words, a photo and link to the advertisers website/content for just £75 all-in.

Anyone wanting to take advantange of this offer e-mail [email protected]

The Daily Sport Boss Grant Miller said “I though no one is doing anything right now to help this group of self-employed and many of them have seen their incomes dry up over night, so I said to my team lets give them all cheap advertising,

Grant added “Daily Sport has been the champion of the industry since 1991 and it’s good that we can continue to be.”