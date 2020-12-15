Garden centre besieged with complaints after DILDO gnome Christmas display

A garden centre in trendy North London has issues an apology and removed their 2020 Christmas display of DILDO gnomes after public outcry from parents and church leaders.

The owners of Make Gardening Sexy were unavailable for interview but in a prepared statement they said “Our aim is to make gardening fun and sexy, but some people are too prim and proper to have FUN.”

Daily Sport asked RHS [Royal Horticultural Society] for comment but they declined, but safe to say you won’t being seeing a DILDO GNOME at Chelsea or Hampton Court Flower Show’s anytime soon.

A parents group on social media has since asked parents to BOYCOTT the garden centre in protest at the SEXUALIZATION of gardening with a VICAR saying “They are trying to turn nature in to PORNOGRAPHY.”