Join Barry Hearn OBE is supporting Future Pathway in supporting Veterans & Sportspersons

The legendary SPORTS PROMOTER Barry Hearn OBE will be at the Marriott Hotel, Bexleyheath on Wednesday April 12 as VIP guest for a lunch in aid of FUTURE PATHWAY a superb charity founded by British boxing hall of famer Micky Cantwell.

The event which will be attended by a whole host of special guests is to raise money for this great charity who offer FREE courses to Veterans, Their families, Sportsmen and Sportswomen whether active or retired.

The event includes a 4 course lunch with wine plus a drinks reception where every guest will receive a signed copy of Barry Hearn OBE book and you’ll be able to sit back a relax and listen to the inspirational Boxing, Darts and Snooker hall of famer recount his incredible life in sport.

So SPORT READERS don’t miss out on this great day out which costs just £85 per person – tickets available now from www.futurepathway.co.uk

Daily Sport are proud to also be supporting this event and have donated some Daily Sport merchandise to be signed and auctioned on the day.