Byron Launches the UK’s first ‘Pickle Beer’ 

The perfect Beer & Burger Combo!

You love it in your burger, you love it on a hangover and you love it as a snack….now you can love it in a beer too!

It is scientifically proven that the sodium and potassium in pickles is why most people like this little green snack on a hangover, so whether you enjoy the new Pickle Beer as a hair of the dog, on the morning after the thirsty Thursday night before, or simply love all things gherkins, this new Saison beer base, combines a natural dry tart acidity with a subtle herbal fresh dill infusion.

Burger & beer aficionados can rejoice, as this beer’s clean crisp flavour, with a tangy finish has been perfectly matched to accompany any of the delicious beef, chicken, veggie or vegan burgers on the menu…and for those who simply cannot get enough, be sure to order extra gherkins on the side!

Available in restaurants or on Deliveroo

£4.99

Whether you love it or hate it, the nation spoke and Byron listened!





According to a poll of 2,000 people nationwide





51% agreed that pickles are a must have ingredient when making or eating a burger





An equal split between men and women





1 out of 2 people agree that pickles add a great texture and flavour to any dish (that goes for Beer too!)





A third of 18-34 year olds agree that the pickle is the perfect hangover snack





Of which a quarter are men





When asked what people crave on a hangover, 45% agree that it has to be savoury, sour, bitter and have that 5th taste, Umami – Making Pickle Beer the ultimate Hair of the Dog!