Diamond In The Rough

5.15pm Mares Bumper

Stats: Four and five-year-olds have won 14 of the 16 runnings of this race with the score 9-5 to the older generation, and five-year-olds have won the last three. All of the 16 winners came home in the first five last time out with no exceptions, and all had raced in the last 120 days. Just the one winning favourite from the last nine, and no trainer or jockey has doubled up in that time. Irish raiders have won two of the last three.

Thoughts: This is as tough as it gets to call, and you may was well use a lucky pin! I do quite like the form of Iliade Allen, second to Poetic Music at Cheltenham in January, and she ran well enough in the Festival bumper to suggest she can go well on her first start for Paul Nicholls. Kalelula is held in high regard and is temping at 16/1, but we all know Willie Mullins could have entered any of a dozen here – so why does he rely on Ashroe Diamond? A winner at Wexford last May and second to The Gossiper at Galway in July, my suspicion is they think she is better on a quicker surface, in which case her half-length fourth last time out at Leopardstown was all the more noteworthy on ground that may not have been ideal, and after failing to find a run at a crucial stage. Currently priced at 6/1 she is certainly each way value, and that is the way I will be playing personally this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ashroe Diamond 5.15pm Aintree 11/2 William Hill, Coral, and others.