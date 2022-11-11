Paradise Escorts Review

As the capital of the United Kingdom, London has become quite the international hub for most Europeans; whether they’re visiting on business or leisure. Whether you frequent the upscale Canary’s Wharf for your global shareholder meetings or if you’re looking to take a stroll down the peaceful green miles of Hyde Park, one thing is certain with London: This city can get incredibly busy. With millions of people around you always, walking through dense crowds and overall seeing more people than your memory can keep at capacity, it’s sometimes rather easy to feel insignificant and isolated from the crowds.

For the longest time, this issue of comfort and solving isolation has plagued the minds of people around the world, especially in crowded metropolises such as London itself. Well, let me save you the stress and introduce you to the entity that solved my isolation in every way: Paradise Models!

Meet the escort agency striving to look after the whole of London!

Escort agencies or escorts in general are nothing new to London. In fact, London has been a hotspot for adult entertainment for centuries, dating a good few hundred years back – if not more, which is why it’s no surprise that there are new agencies being opened almost every week. Paradise Models is very much one of those agencies, fresh on the scene with a great objective which they take utmost dedication to make sure comes to fruition. Paradise operates with a truly admirable attitude to connecting you with some of the hottest and most underrepresented escorts in all of London with a set of ever-expanding galleries for some of the most sought-after categories that no other agency seems to be utilising enough.

I must be honest; I was a tad apprehensive when I first heard about Paradise Models. A new agency opening in London is always music to my ears but there is always a level of mistrust with a new agency; especially when we’re talking about the topic of escorting where even the smallest mishap could make the difference between an appalling and otherworldly service. Glad to admit, I was completely wrong with my apprehension. After having a chance to speak to the owners and get a feel for how they operate, I can confidently tell you that Paradise Models may be a new face on the scene, but it will quickly rise to become a household name that will immediately come to mind when you think of London escorts.

On the topic of London escorts, part of my “thorough” research into this agency was making a booking from them and seeing how the service from the girls actually is. Initially, I wanted to start rather general, so I looked at their London Escorts gallery. I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to navigate the site and the gallery itself. I quickly picked the girl who most caught my eye: Sunni. What can I say, I’m a sucker for stunning blondes.

Enter Paradise with a Paradise Model

Thankfully, Paradise Models is generous with their avenues for contact with them. They thankfully offer an online booking form, booking via Telegram, WhatsApp and via call! I felt quite refreshed at this, it has been way too long that channels such as Telegram and WhatsApp have been underused by agencies. Regardless, I opted for a more old-timey approach to booking: the good old phone call; after all, I wanted to see what their customer service was like. My call was met by a soft, warm voice who greeted me with kindness and excitement. I introduced myself and explained that I was looking to book a date with the wonderful Sunni. Because I’m new to the agency and this girl, I asked the receptionist what service Sunni excels the best at and I was advised for a light-domination/massage hybrid. Although an odd combination, I agreed.

Regardless, I arranged the date for an outcall to my apartment. I was filled with anticipation and anxiety when waiting for Sunni to arrive, but she sure enough arrived promptly on time; with even enough time to have a quick shower before her paid time started! I was incredibly impressed by this as it’s way too common that a shower is considered to be a part of the time you pay for – which I don’t exactly agree with. I poured us a glass of wine each and we began to engage in casual chat. As the moments went on, we came closer and closer to each-other and the first barrier was broken. We started making out and Sunni proceeded to make me feel the best I have ever done so. A truly remarkable service.

After our time beneath the sheets, she stayed for a quick 5 minutes to talk and left just right on time. I have to say, not once did I feel like she was watching the clock or being stiff in the slightest. If Sunni is anything to go off, Paradise Models will become my new favourite go to agency!

So, what now?

After my first encounter with Paradise Models, I have to say, I am more than impressed. Every aspect of their service was spot on and after having some time to browse through their girls on show, it appears they have one of the most impressive selections of the hottest escorts in London that I have ever seen. If my humble review/anecdote about this agency managed to convince you, make sure to check out Paradise Models and book a girl for yourself today!

As for me, I’m going to continue indulging myself in this wonderful gem that I just had to share with you all. My next step will be to try out one of their new galleries; I had my eye on their Russian Escorts gallery for their gorgeous looking women. Why not beat me to it?