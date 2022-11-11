THE O2 Arena is surely the home of heavyweight boxing in Britain

That is where Anthony Joshua won and defended his world title and where Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora have also thrilled sell-out crowds.

On Saturday, December 3, there’s another exciting heavyweight fight at the North London venue when BKB 29 is staged there.

Richie Leak is a colourful character from Blackpool who’s made a name for himself fighting on smaller organisations and says he’s now ready to take on the big boys in what he rightly calls “The Premier League of bareknuckle boxing.”

Richie says he has the chin and fighting heart to make an impact in BKB™ and we will soon find out if he has – because his debut for us is against Quentin Domingos.

Quentin is a formidable fighter who throws big punches from the opening bell, so this should be a fun fight, for however long it lasts!

There’s a change to one of the fights on the bill, with Szymon Szynkiewiczstepping in to face Daniel Lerwell after Mason Shaw was ruled out of the rematch with an injury.

Szymon has just had those two controversial fights against Eric Olsen – and Daniel isn’t going to be an easy night’s work either.

Daniel has had seven fights in BKB™ – and six of them have finished early.

His knockouts have had millions of views on the internet around the world.

Daniel was on the receiving end last time out and I know he’s determined to come back with a bang!

Newcomers in action on the show include Danny Meins.

Danny was a solid amateur from Peterborough who could have had a good career in pro boxing, but has decided he is better off fighting with BKB™.

Fighting for us, he gets to appear at a famous fight venue and be seen by millions of fight fans around the world.

Danny won’t be the last to decide BKB™ is the future!

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown