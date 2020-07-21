Cock-A-Cino’s all the rage with the WAGS

A coffee shop in London’s CHELSEA is doing a roaring trade with sales up 500% since they re-opened after LOCKDOWN.

SILVIO’S COFFEE BAR have launched the COCK-A-CINO a light creamy coffee with a spurting COCK drawn on the top.

Silvio told Daily Sport “The LADIES just love a COCK, so I thought why not give everyone of then one.”

The £4.75 COCK-A-CINO has had rave reviews online with WAGS, BLOGGERS and more clambering to get their hands on SILVIO’S COCK…….

Well looks as if the BIG coffee bar chains have miss out on this new trend with Silvio applying to patent his idea.