Wild Edric worth siding with at Bath

Having run really well in his last two starts, Wild Edric looks worth a wager to get back to winning ways in the 2.40 at Bath today.

This Tom Dascombe trained four-year-old was last successful at Wolverhampton 12 months ago when showing plenty of speed to dispute the lead until taking up the running two from home to forge clear and score easily by four lengths off a mark of 76.

He backed that up with two solid efforts to finish runner-up at the same venue and at Chester off 80.

Wild Edric now has to race off a career-high of 85 having been raised 2lb since finishing an unluycky fast finishing third last time out at Wolverhampton.

After racing at the rear, he was forced to make a move out wide and powered home to be gaining all the way to the line and be beaten just 3/4 of a length by Savalas.

It was a terrific effort and the runner-up Magic J, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has since won easily at Sandown off 88 to now be rated 94.

That gives the from a solid look and prior to that Wild Edric has shaped with promise when racing up with the pace until being unable to find any extra close home to be beaten 1 1/2 lengths into third behind Brian The Snail at Newcastle.

Thos efforts suggest his time is near and he should get a good pace to aim at in this, so Wild Edric is thus fancied to notch a fourth career success in the hands of Richard Kingscote.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts Wild Edric (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)