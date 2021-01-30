Germany a wash with spectators at post-lockdown DOGGING event

Daily Sport were guests of honour at the first DOGGING event staged in Hamburg since COVID19 hit in 2020.

The event organised by the Deutsche Dogging League [DDL] welcomed all CUMMERS as our exclusive pictures show.

DDL president Dora Shaagz told Daily Sport “I’m glad to see our first event has been such a success, especially after critics were saying it would be a WASH OUT.”

Whilst deprived DOGGERS here in the UK are still under LOCKDOWN restrictions at least the German example gives BRITS light at the end of the tunnel of LOVE, so to speak.

Ironically unlike the UK the German DDL [Deutsche Dogging League] rate towns and cities across the Germany and do have a league system like football for the best DOGGING places with Hamburg and Berlin currently join town of the DDL premier league.