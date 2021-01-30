Hobson makes shows a PRIOR-ity and Hearn announces new SSE Arena residency

Earlier this week Daily Sport columnist and seasoned promoter Dennis Hobson announced tie-up this week with likeable London promoter/manager Mo Prior’s Priority Boxing Promotions that will see the pair co-promote some exciting TELEVISED cards around the UK.

Dennis who currently promotes in Sheffield and recently announced his intention to promote north of the border after signing 3 Scottish prospects and Mo who promotes his growing stable of 40 plus fighters in London and South Wales plan to pit both current stars and stars of the FUTURE on Hobson’s Fight Academy’s TV deal.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, the Watford-based Londoner organised an impressive eleven shows across London and Wales; with thriving stables in both locations. Additionally, Mo also has over 40 fighters on his books, including notable names like current British Welterweight Champion, Chris Jenkins, as well as the son of boxing legend Roberto Duran … Roberto Duran Jr! Whilst Dennis has worked with and guided some of the BIGGEST names in the sport such as Ricky Hatton, Clinton Woods, Ross Burkinshaw, David Haye and Jamie McDonnell to name but a few

“I almost worked with Dennis previously on a Frankie Gavin world title fight but it fell through,” Mo told Daily Sport Boxing “We’ve been trying to work together for a while. Dennis has got a great track record, I remember the job he did with Clinton Woods, and he’s been involved with some great fighters like Ricky Hatton. We both think the same, it’s not about the money, it’s about enjoying what you’re doing, and having a laugh along the way.

“I want to make fights that the fans want to see and with Dennis I want to bring fans back to boxing. A lot of other promoters promise 50-50 fights, but don’t really deliver. I’d like to take my fighters off the leash earlier, rather than keep putting them in with journeymen. We’ll put on shows in London and Wales, and even maybe in Thailand, where I have good contacts. I’m also working on setting up a boxing board in Cyprus, so that’s another possibility. The TV platform that Dennis is working on will give my fighters great exposure, and that’s another reason it’s going to be so important to put exciting contests on.

“I’ve got established fighters like British Champion Chris Jenkins, as well as other really promising up and comers. I’m really excited about Rhys Edwards, who’s 10-0 (4), everyone says he’s the best kid to come out of Wales since Liam Williams. Another of my stable who is making waves is an 18 stone, 6’10” heavyweight from Romania called Lucian Atana – he’s had four fights, four KOs, with three of them in the first round!

“Mitchell Smith and his brother, Jez, are with me. Mitchell was number four in the world at one point, and Jez has now found his natural weight [light-middleweight] and will fight anyone. Jeff Ofori is another – he lost to Archie Sharp in his last fight by a point but I thought he won; he’s ready for titles.

“I’m also working with John Joe Nevin, who was the number one amateur in the world, went to the Olympics twice, and is now 14-0 (4) as a pro. He’s ready for everyone. I want to get all these guys on the shows that I put on with Dennis, so there’s going to be some really exciting nights.”

“I’ve known Mo for a few years now, he’s a good guy and I get on really well with him,” added Hobson. “He works really hard to do the best for his fighters, and puts a lot of shows on. By working together, we can put some cracking matches on and give some of his lads some major title fights and TV exposure.

“I’m really excited we’re going to do some co-promotions together. I’m at a stage where I only want to work with people I like, sometimes boxing doesn’t allow that, but Mo is one of the good guys. We’ll be looking at half a dozen shows together, down in the South, Wales, and even maybe overseas.”

On FRIDAY [Jan 29] Eddie Hearn announced that his Matchroom Boxing shows for February would again take up residency at the SSE Arena Wembley with 2 shows on consecutive Saturday’s February 13 and 20 featuring Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara and David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly respectively.

Both shows are to be TELEVISED live by Sky Sports and outside the UK on DAZN.

Matchroom’s 2021 schedule launches with a bang on February 13 as Warrington (30-0, 7 KOs) faces Mexico’s Mauricio Lara (21-2, 14 KOs) while he waits for a huge fight later in the year, Manchester Super-Featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett (24-1, 15 KOs) defends his IBF Intercontinental Title against Spain’s former Super-Bantamweight World Champion Kiko Martinez (41-9-2, 29 KOs) in the chief support bout, Nottingham’s

Leigh Wood (23-2, 13 KOs) clashes with unbeaten Doncaster man Reece Mould (13-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant British Featherweight Title, fast-rising Sheffield Super-Lightweight talent Dalton Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) sees action, Leeds Featherweight Hopey Price (3-0, 1 KO) meets Zahid Hussain (16-1, 2 KOs) and Keighley Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (2-0) steps up against Jonny Phillips (5-5, 2 KOs).

Russia’s European Welterweight Champion Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited Title defence against Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) at the top of the bill on February 20, Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (13-1, 10 KOs) returns against Spain’s Jorge Fortea (21-2-1, 7 KOs), undefeated Welterweights Florian Marku

(7-0-1, 5 KOs) and Rylan Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs) meet in what promises to be an explosive ten-round battle, Amy Timlin (4-0-1) and Carly Skelly (3-0-1) rematch for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title after their split draw on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora undercard last October and explosive Romford Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher makes his highly anticipated professional debut.

John Drury, VP and General Manager at The SSE Arena, Wembley, told Daily Sport Boxing “We’re delighted to welcome Matchroom Boxing back to The SSE Arena, Wembley for our first events of 2021. We’re looking forward to another huge residency, with ASM Global’s VenueShield protocols keeping everyone at our venue safe and comfortable in a welcoming and Covid-secure environment.”



