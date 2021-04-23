Irish PORN MAGNET looks to flood a post-BREXIT UK with LEPRE-PORN

By
Webby
-
0
115

First there was a trend in Girl on Girl porn then it was MIDGETS now an IRISH porn MOGUL JJ O’Shae has started producing LEPRE-PORN hardcore porn films featuring sex with LEPRECHAUNS following an upsurge in online searches for the genre on St.Patricks Day.

Irish Police have since started RAIDING porn studios across the country with Inspector Paddy O’Reilly telling Daily Sport “These PERVERTS have had free reign for too long and we’re going to put an END to it.”

Eirchat | Irish Phone Sex | Sexlines

There has even been a campaign set-up online demanding the release of LEPRECHAUNS who have been TRAFFICED into SEX SLAVERY using the HASHTAG #LittleMeToo

Our international trade expert says “This just proves yet again why we wanted to leave the EU.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here