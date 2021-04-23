WE’VE just started matching BKB 21 – including our first women’s fight

We’ve been contacted by a former world gloved boxing champion who says she wants to join BKB™ and is ready to fight on Saturday, July 3.

The job now is to find her an opponent.

We don’t want to reveal any names until the match is made, but this is another exciting development for BKB™.

I’ve always been a big admirer of women’s boxers.

Ask our world champion Dan Chapman about Katie Taylor and he will tell you she’s more than match for many men boxers.

Dan has seen Katie spar top class men’s fighters – and assures me she gives as good as she gets!

Katie has done a lot for women’s boxing and so has Chantelle Cameron, who’s a big fan of our shows.

Chantelle is sure to be watching on July 3, either at the O2 Arena or on pay-per-view.

We are so glad to be welcoming fans back to the shows and now the challenge is to put on a great show for everyone watching.

The only fight matched so far is the top of the bill clash between Dan Chapman and Sean George and over the next few weeks we will be putting the rest of the show together.

There should be more news next week!

We’ve just signed a deal with Bear 3 to make all our official fight wear.

Every fighter will be wearing clothes made by Bear 3 and so will all our fans.

Welcome aboard Bear 3!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown