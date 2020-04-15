Lockdown sends POLICE off their TROLLEY

Following the new LAWS introduced under the EMERGENCY LOCDOWN legislation Daily Sport can exclusively reveal that POLICE forces across the UK are gearing up to deploy STINGERS in supermarket CAR PARKS to further enforce the SOCIAL DISTANCING measures and ease TROLLEY RAGE, as our EXCLUSIVELY obtained photo shows them trialling such methods in BARROW in FURNESS last weekend.

Daily Sport spoke to a well reputed EX senior police officer who said “It’s about time they CRACKED DOWN on these idiots, they are running riot with no thought for other shoppers or staying 2 metres apart.”

What next you may ask TAZERS at checkouts MORRISION’S or SNIPERS on the roof of your nearest TESCO? Have things gone too far?

Daily Sport says – Stay safe Sport Readers in these unprecedented times