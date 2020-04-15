Midweek 5 Minutes with Lorna

Today we chat to SPORT BABE Lorna and here is what this BUSTY brunette had to share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lorna Connelly 

Q2. Where are you from? Essex currently live in Macclesfield 

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Bows flowers crowns around 8 hours 

Q5. Any piercings? Ears 3 times

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Seen on instagram 

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years 

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Just glamour and nude for now

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Some catalog and website shoots 

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Old school RnB

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Shopppinngggg! 

Q12. Are you into video games? No 

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I support my legs 

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Grinch! Such a child 

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Love a good Sunday roast 

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Moët 

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Becoming a top glamour model 

Q18. Measurements?

32H chest

Size 8/10 clothes

5ft 5 height 

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a pile of cash 

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or F**K? Depends what mood I’m in 🤪

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy! 

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Obsessive shopper 

Q23. Social media?

Facebook- Lorna connelly 

Insta- Lorna_connelly

