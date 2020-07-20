Malaysia leading the way in Facemask advice after DICKMASK crisis

By
Jay Arthur
-
0
56

Malaysia is the first country to have to issue FACE MASK advice on how to wear them after WHO [World Health Organisation] had to intervene after a spate of people in public using them as DICK COVERS.

LIVE 121 CHAT | Sexlines | Phone Sex | Oriental Babe Sex Chat

Now the country’s health minisirty has started a poster CAMPAIGN aimed at DICK MASK wears to inform them what they are doing wrong.

An eagle eyed ex-pat Sport Reader Tommy in Sarawak sent us this EXCLUSIVE pick of one such DICK MASKER wearer in public.

Well some people certainly know how to draw attention to themselves in a CRISIS!

Eirchat | Irish Phone Sex | Sexlines

If any other Sport Readers have Photos or Stories to share with Daily Sport e-mail our newsdesk [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here