Princess Power a punt at Sandown

Having become well-treated, Princess Power looks worth a punt at 11/2 in the 5.00 at Sandown today now eased in grade.

This Nigel Tinkler trained four-year-old filly was last successful in a class 4 at Doncaster 13 months ago when landing an eight-runner contest by just over a lenth off a mark of 82.

She backed that up with a fine fourth of 20 to Pass The Vino in a class 2 at Newmarket off 87 and also ran well to finish third to Aplomb in a class 3 at Leicester and when fourth of 19 to Que Amoro in a class 2 at York off the same rating on each occasion.

Princess Power has failed to cut any ice in two starts this season, but they have been in class 3 contests and she has been eased further in the weights as a result.

She is now able to race off 80, her lowest rating sinbce October 2018 and drops back into class 4 company – the same grade as when last victorious.

Rowan Scott also takes off 3lb with her claim, so if bouncing back to her best Princess Power is simply too well-treated to ignore in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Princess Power (11/2 bet365, Betfred, Boylsports – BOG)