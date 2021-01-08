North Korean BOOKIE slashes ODDS on US Civil War to 7/2

State owned North Korean BOOKIE Bet NK has slashed ODDS on a US Civil War by Christmas 2021 to just 7/2 after Wednesday’s STORMING of the CAPITOL BUILDING by Pro-Trump supporters.

The shortening of ODDS will enhance the unease in diplomatic circles around the GLOBE as they seek to calm the mood ahead of the handing over of power to President Elect Biden on January 20.

Daily Sport contacted US, UK and North Korean OFFICIALS for comment but none of them replied to our requests.

One POLITICAL betting analyst who wanted to remain nameless told Daily Sport “There must have been MASSIVE amounts of DOSH piled on this for the market to be so short.”

Adding “There had been a big FLURRY of bets from Far Eastern syndicates overnight.”