Coral Essex Vase opening night KICKS OFF 2021 dog racing from Romford

A new year beckons and with it does Open Racing at Romford once again taking centre-stage this evening [Friday]. A fabulous 12-race card takes place at the Essex venue under the lights with the highlight being the opening heats of the Coral Essex Vase.

Run over a distance of 575 metres, the contest was first run in 1939 and boasts a prize fund of £10,000. Recent winners include Adageo Bob, Bubbly Torpedo, Murrys Act and Droopys Aoife. The 2020 renewal was won by Kimessan Puma. I’ve have previewed the opening round with our best bets for all of the action, which includes our NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Romford: Piemans Tom (Trap One)

A dog in form who produced a smart performance to score on his latest start. This demands more moved back into Open Company, this draw should suit and he gets the vote.

6:28: Romford: Aero Madrid(Trap Four)

Shaped nicely on his latest start when second having broken well. The draw is a slight concern, but he could negate that issue and makes appeal.

6:43: Romford: Desperado Dan (Trap One)

The opening heat of the Coral Essex Vase. A smart performer who has been given a break since a disappointing at the track last month. He shaped with plenty of promise when second in a trial recently and whilst this looks a hot heat, he is of interest.

6:58: Romford: Droopys Addition (Trap Four)

Defeated the winner of this competition on his latest start when bolting up by seven and a quarter-lengths. He looks perfectly drawn and looks a leading player in this event.

7:18: Romford: Newinn Liz (Trap Five)

A classy dog. She was well-fancied for the Oaks at Swindon before Christmas, but ultimately disappointed in the final of that competition. She stumbled in the closing stages of a trial at Romford recently and is clearly the one to beat here.

7:36: Romford: Newinn Jacko (Trap Five)

A fantastic heat which features St Leger hero Smallmead take on Coral Olympic winner Newinn Jacko. Ernie Gaskin’s dog shaped very well at Romford in a trial recently, posting a good time in the process. With that experience under his belt, he looks the one to be on.

7:56: Romford: Aayamza Lexie (Trap One)

Droopys Aofie won this event in 2019 and will be a force to be reckoned with. However, Mark Wallis’ bitch is simply electric on her day and whilst she disappointed in the Oaks at Swindon. She looked back to somewhere near her best when second at Romford in a trial recently and she has to be of serious interest here.

8:17: Romford: Antigua Romeo (Trap One)

A professional round here who has taken to land the final heat of the Coral Essex Vase. He has won his last two starts at the track and posted a smart trial time last time out. He has won from this draw before and is a major player in this event.

8:38: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap Four)

A hero of Romford. He has won three of his last five starts at the track and is taken to improve his fine record here.

8:54: Romford: Take A Chance (Trap Six)

Trialled very nicely over a shorter trip last time out and he is the pick in a very open event.

9:12: Romford: Magical Firebird (Trap Three)

Disappointing fourth last time out at Swindon, but had previously run well at Romford. This looks another wide-open event however, but his draw looks noteworthy.

9:28: Romford: Micks Little Gem (Trap Five)

A really classy performer who disappointed in the Coral TV Trophy Final. However, she had previously won his last two starts at Romford and back at one her favourite venues, she has leading claims in the finale.

NAP: 7:18: Romford: Newinn Liz (Trap Five)

Next Best: 9:28: Romford: Micks Little Gem (Trap Five)