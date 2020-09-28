PERVY bus driver sacked for NO MASK, NO KNICKERS policy

A bus driver in Burnley has been SACKED after telling a female passenger not wearing a facemask for medical reasons that she couldn’t board the number 19 bus unless she took her KNICKERS off too.

45yo BUSTY GRANDMA Janice [who didn’t want to be pictured] told Daily Sport “I have a lung condition and the FILTHY SOD told me OK no mask then no knickers too.”

The Driver Joe has now been SACKED after being disciplined previously for a 3 SOME ROMP on the back seat of a number 69 last year with 2 female STUDENT NURSES.

Daily Sport contacted the aptly named HAPPYTIME BUS Co. but they refused to comment as since the matter came to light they have been in undated with complaints from female passengers.

One such woman posted on social media “I see PERVY bus are up to their old tricks again…. F**KING SICKOS”

Both the local council who awarded them their contract and the Department of Transport who gave them their operators licence were unavailable for comment.