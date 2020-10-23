Sport Reader spots real life MUPPET on London Station

An eagle eyed Sport Reader Danny from Canning Town contacted Daily Sport yesterday after SPOTTING a real life MUPPET waiting for the train to work in London’s East End.

Danny told Daily Sport “Not often you see a MUPPET on the way to work, I had to look twice as first I though I was still PISSED from the night before.”

Wonders never cease Sport Readers and our readers SPOTS get stranger by the WEEK.

We also heard that since DANNY’S photo went VIRAL on social media some ‘BUSY BODY’ has reported the MUPPET to the authorities for failing to wear a FACEMASK.