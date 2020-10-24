Presidential a punt at 12/1 now back at Donny

Presidential is back down to a handy mark, so now returned to a venue he run well looks worth a punt at 12/1 in the 7f handicap at Doncaster today (4.05).

This Roger Fell trained six-year-old has a strike rate of 33 per cent over course and distance having won twice and been placed on three occasions in six starts.

In the last of those successes on seasonal reappearance at Doncaster he stayed on strongly to account for Muntadab by a length off a mark of 84.

Presidential then ran very well in the a competitive class 2 to affair at Royal Ascot off 89 when finishing a keeping on never nearer 4 1/4 length sixth of 22 to Sir Busker in the Silver Hunt Cup off 89.

He backed that up with a solid 3/4 length third of 12 to Masked Identity in a class 3 at Newmarket off the same rating and comes into this having been far from disgraced when a keeping on 4 3/4 length fifth of eight to Vale Of Kent in a class 2 at Newmarket off 86 when slowly away.

He is able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair 3 off 85 and that makes him a player at the weights on his aforementioned efforts – especially his run in the Silver Hunt Cup – on ground that holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Presidential (12/1 bet365 – BOG)