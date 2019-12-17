11/1 Las Tunas makes plenty of appeal under McLernon

Las Tunas looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth siding with at 11/1 in the 2.55 at Catterick today.

This Mike Smith trained seven-year-old thrived over fences last season when winning three times.

After initially scoring off of 97 at Ayr he went on to score off 14lb higher at Wetherby (101) when easliy beating Oliver’s Hold by seven lengths before following up at the same venue when again beating that rival off 109.

Las Tunas started this season on 114 as a result and has failed to cut any ice in two starts at Kelso.

However, he has shaped as if needing those outings and should now be spot on to do himself justice having been eased three pounds in the weights.

His revised rating of 111 gis him every chance at the weights in this and Las Tunas goes well for Richie McLernon who has won three times and been placed on five occasions from 17 starts on him.

He also has his ideal trip and underfoot conidtions hold now fears, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Las Tunas (11/1 bet365 – BOG)