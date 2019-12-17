Inca Gold worth a punt at 9s

Inca Gold looks on a potentially handy mark in the 1.25 at Catterick today and worth a punt at 9/1.

This five-year-old won a 12-runner novice hurdle last year when trained by Joseph O’Brien and ran very well on his second start over fences at Roscommon when fourth fo eight to Farclas.

Inca Gold pecked four out and was on the heels of the leaders when making a mistake two from home before keeping on to be beaten 5 3/4 lengths.

The winner was completing a hat-trick over fences and was a smart juvenile hurdler who won the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival to be rated 152 at his peak.

Stormey, who finished second, has also gone on to run a number of solid races to make the frame off ratings in the low 120s.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4 affair and having started life off in handicaps for Ben Halsam off a mark of 118, Inca Gold is now able to race off just 107.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective judged on that effort and he was in the process of running a decent race off it last time out at Sedgefield when close up and falling two out.

The yard also has a 40 per cent strike rate at the track in the past 12 months having saddled two winners from five runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Inca Gold (9/1 Sky Bet – BOG)