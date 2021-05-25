12/1 Rocket Dancer weighted to go well at Newcastle

Now returned to the scene of his sole success and dropped back in class, I think Rocket Dancer is worth siding with at 12/1 in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (8.25).

Trained by Mick Easterby, this four-year-old landed a gamble over course and distance last September when sent off the 7/4 favourite and overcoming trouble in-running to cosily land a nine-runner class 6 affair by a length off a mark of 59.

He has had two starts this year, both in class 5 company on the turf, and ran well in the first of those at Pontefract when a 1/2 length second of 14 to Dragons Will Rise off 62.

Rocket Dancer is able to race in this lower grade class 6 affair off just 2ln higher and his current rating of 64 looks exploiatble in my eyes.

Indeed, he has been rated as high as 74 and ran well last year when fourth in a class 5 at Beverley off 69.

Joanna Mason also takes off 3lb with her claim, so if taking that into account Rocket Dancer is running off a mark just 2lb higher than when winning here where he was value for more than the winning margin.

So taking everything into account, I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rocket Dancer (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)