Magical Mile looks just the trick at 16/1

Magical Mile looks on a handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 16/1 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Lingfield (6.35).

This Ismail Mohammed trained three-year-old has five starts as a juvenile and ran well in the last three of those.

In the first over 6f at Wolverhampton he stayed on well to finish a 2 3/4 length third of eight to the 99-rated Mohawk King.

Magical Mile then ran well on handicap debut in a class 5 over 6f at Kempton off an opening mark of 68 where he raced keenly before running on well at the death to finish a 2 3/4 length fourth to Arion Fox.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 1lb, went on to finish a solid second next time up in a class 4 at Chelmsford off 75 – so that gives the form a decent look.

Magical Mile was then far from disgraced on his final start of the campaign when fifth of 12 to Ventura Vision in another class 5 over this trip at Chelmsford off 67.

He now return to action off 2lb lower and I feel he has shown enough to suggest he can win a race off his reduced rating of 65.

Magical Mile also now drops down into class 6 company and gets fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time, so I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Magical Mile (16/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)