14/1 Mikmak too well-treated to ignore

In the 1m handicap at Haydock today (5.25), I think the well-weighted Mikmak is too big to let go unbacked at 14/1.

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old won twice in 2018, landing a class 4 handicap at Ripon off a rating of 77 and a competitive 17-runner class 3 affair at Thirsk when beating Borodin by 2 1/2 lengths off 80.

He also ran very well when a neck second to Waarif at Ripon off 87 and when a fine 2 3/4 lengths third of 16 to stable companion Just Hiss off a mark of 87.

Mikmak the resumed winning ways at over this course and distance 13 months ago on heavy ground at when scoring by a neck off 82in a class 3.

He was the far from disgraced when fourth to Ibraz at Ripon off 87 and is now able to race in this class 3 off 76 – 6lbs lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a major player at the weights and he comes into this on the back of an eye-catching effort on his penultimate start at Ripon when caught to far back before staying on 8 1/4 length third of eight to Delph Crescent without being unduly knocked about.

Although then failing to live up to expectations over course and distance last time out when a well-beaten 12th of 15 off 78, that run came just four days after Ripon and may well have come too soon.

His current rating is his lowest since April 2018, so Mikmak looks too well-treated to ignore if bouncing back to anything like his best.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mikmak (14/1 bet365 – BOG)