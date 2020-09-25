Sir Charles Punch a punt in Haydock opener

On the back of a solid effort last time out, Sir Charles Punch makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway at Haydock today (2.15) now dropped back in class off an unchanged mark.

That run came over course and distance in a class 4 where the Tim Easterby trained three-year-old finsihed a 1 3/4 length fourth of seven to Mark Of Gold off 72.

After being held-up at the rear, Sir Charles Punch – who attracted some support beforehand – made headway two from home and pressed for second inside the final furlong before weakening close home.

Prior to that he had also shaped with promise, again over course and distance, in a class 5 when a keeping on sixth length fifth of 15 to Zambezi Magic off 73.

He appears to be building up to a big performance and now drops back down into class 5 company off 72.

Having started life off in handicaps off 77 last season when in the care of James Given, I think he now looks on a mark off which he should be capable of winning races.

So if taking another step forward, Sir Charles Punch can hopefully open his account here for a yard that continues to be in decent nick.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sir Charles Punch (7/1 bet365 – BOG)